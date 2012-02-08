* Fourth quarter profit falls to 1.108 bln pesos

* Sales rise to 48.35 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican conglomerate Alfa posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher financing costs.

The Monterrey-based company said its quarterly profit fell to 1.108 billion pesos ($79.3 million) from 2.264 billion pesos a year earlier, as it paid more interest on its debt.

Still, quarterly revenue rose to 48.35 billion pesos from 36.24 billion pesos.

The company invested $197 million to expand its auto-parts business in the fourth quarter, according to its statement.

Alfa shares were up 1.1 percent at 173 pesos in local trading.