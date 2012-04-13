MEXICO CITY, April 13 Mexican conglomerate Alfa, which is in the midst of listing one of its subsidiaries, said on Friday it earned $243 million in the January-March period, up 25 percent from the first quarter of 2011.

Monterrey-based Alfa had quarterly consolidated revenues of $3.8 billion versus $3.5 billion in the same period of last year.

The company announced on Thursday that its auto parts unit Nemak is buying U.S. engine component maker J.L. French Automotive Castings Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Alfa officials also embarked this week on a road show for petrochemical subsidiary Alpek, which will seek to raise some $750 million from its initial public offering, due to price later this month.