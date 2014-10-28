* Says to cut costs by 300 mln SEK by end 2015

* Says to result in net reduction of 300 staff

* Q3 core profit 1.55 bln SEK vs forecast 1.52 bln

* Sees flat demand in Q4 vs Q3 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 Sweden's Alfa Laval outlined a push to cut costs across the engineering group on Tuesday after posting third quarter earnings roughly in line with forecasts and predicting flat demand in the final months of 2014.

The maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and fluid-handling equipment said the cost cutting would lead to a net reduction of 300 employees and yield savings of 300 million Swedish crowns ($41 million) by the end of next year.

Alfa said third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (EBITA) rose to 1.55 billion crowns from 1.20 billion in the same period last year, versus a mean forecast of 1.52 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, whose products are sold to industries ranging from ship building to pharmaceuticals, said order bookings rose 26 percent, adjusted for currency swings, to 9.71 billion crowns, topping the 9.58 billion seen by analysts.

The strong order intake was primarily due to a bumper quarter for its Marine & Diesel division, fortified by the purchase of Frank Mohn, while demand from the oil and gas sector had also been strong despite a slide in crude prices.

"We expect demand to remain at the same high level in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Lars Renstrom said in a conference call.

(1 US dollar = 7.3029 Swedish crown)

(1 US dollar = 7.2952 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Mark Potter)