PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday said its third-quarter profit fell 67.4 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
The company, which controls petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated foods businesses, reported quarterly profit of 721.47 million pesos ($53.75 million), compared to 2.21 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.