By Gabriela Lopez
MONTERREY Oct 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
said on Tuesday it is planning a possible initial
public offering of its Sigma and Nemak units next year, after
earlier reporting a 67.4 percent drop in its third-quarter
profit.
The IPOs would allow Alfa to lower its debt burden, Chief
Financial Officer Ramon Leal told reporters, adding that the
company was also evaluating alliances or additional investment
with Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp.
Leal said the IPOs for Sigma and Nemak could lower Alfa's
debt ratio to 1.5 times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by the end of 2015.
Sigma sells ham, cheese and yogurt among other refrigerated
foods, while Nemak produces aluminum parts for the car industry.
Monterrey-based conglomerate Alfa reported quarterly profit
of 721.47 million pesos ($53.75 million), compared with 2.21
billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
"The reduction is explained mainly by exchange rate losses
after the peso depreciated during the quarter," the company said
in a statement.
The company said the quarter's exchange rate losses totaled
1.67 billion pesos.
Revenue for the quarter was up 16.5 percent compared with
the same quarter last year at 61.13 billion pesos.
Alfa also has a variety of energy sector assets, and Leal
said the firm plans to migrate its existing oilfield service
contracts with state-run oil company Pemex to more
attractive licenses or production-sharing contracts, which is
allowed under a recently-approved energy reform.
He said the company, through its Newpek unit, is negotiating
the migrations with Pemex and Mexico's energy ministry.
The company said in August that it will expand its power
generation business in Mexico and was considering joint venture
partnerships with Pemex in onshore mature fields.
Also in August, Alfa paid about $173 million to increase its
total stake in Canada's Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp to a little
over 17 percent.
The company said at the time that the increased stake in
Pacific Rubiales, which is Colombia's second-biggest crude
producer, is part of Alfa's long-term strategy to diversify its
energy-sector assets.
"As (Pacific Rubiales) shareholders, we have the opportunity
to continue investing with them or form alliances," said Leal.
Separately on Tuesday, Alfa's petrochemical subsidiary Alpek
reported that its third-quarter profit fell 26.7
percent to 394.04 million pesos.
Alfa's shares were down 0.07 percent at 42.49 pesos before
the quarterly results were announced. Alpek shares ended the day
down 0.47 percent at 23.43 pesos.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end-September)
