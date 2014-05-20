MONTERREY, Mexico May 20 The autoparts unit of
Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it had won
a contract worth more than 200 million euros ($274 million) to
supply cylinder heads to the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance.
Nemak, which already produces cylinder heads and engine
blocks for the Franco-Japanese group in Europe, North America
and South America, said production of the parts would begin in
2017 in the Nemak plant in Gyor, Hungary.
The parts would be made for the next generation of four-
cylinder diesel engines built for Renault, its
Romanian unit Dacia and Nissan, Nemak said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7302 Euros)
