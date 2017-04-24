BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican autoparts, petrochemicals and processed meats conglomerate Alfa on Monday posted a first-quarter net profit of 3.1 billion pesos ($166 million).
($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting by Noe Torres and David Alire Garcia)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results