MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported a slight fourth-quarter profit, compared to a deep loss in the year-earlier period.

Alfa, which controls petrochemical, car parts, and refrigerated food businesses, posted a net profit of 162 million pesos ($9.41 million) compared to a loss of 6.4 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end of December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)