BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday reported a net loss of 6.594 billion pesos ($447 million) in the fourth quarter.
In the same period a year earlier, the company, which controls petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated foods businesses, made a net profit of 1.031 billion pesos. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.