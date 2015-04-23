AeroVironment unveils palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss.
The company, which controls petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated foods businesses, lost 1.87 billion pesos ($123 million), compared to a profit of 1.698 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing