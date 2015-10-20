MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday reported a more than threefold increase in third-quarter profit.

Alfa, which controls petrochemical, car parts, and refrigerated food businesses, posted a net profit of 2.675 billion pesos ($158 million) compared to 721 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 16.933 pesos at end of September.) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)