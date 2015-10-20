BRIEF-Buffalo Coal reports Q1 headline profit per share 0.01 cents
* Q1 revenue 171.4 million rand versus 142.5 million rand year ago
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday reported a more than threefold increase in third-quarter profit.
Alfa, which controls petrochemical, car parts, and refrigerated food businesses, posted a net profit of 2.675 billion pesos ($158 million) compared to 721 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end of September.) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* Q1 revenue 171.4 million rand versus 142.5 million rand year ago
* ASV Holdings Inc prices initial public offering of common stock