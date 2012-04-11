* Q1 operating profit up 19.4 percent

* Q1 revenue up 9 pct

* Full results due April 13

April 11 Mexican conglomerate Alfa posted preliminary first-quarter results that showed a sharp rise in operating profit from a year earlier.

Alfa, which earlier in the day launched an offering of shares in its petrochemical subsidiary, reported an operating profit of $320 million, up 19.4 percent from $268 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $3.8 billion, the company said, without giving further details ahead of its full earnings report on Friday.

The conglomerate, which runs food and auto parts subsidiaries, p lans to raise 9.7 billion Mexican pesos ($737.16 million) by offering shares in Alpek, a petrochemical unit that has powered Alfa's profits in recent quarters.

Alpek hopes to sell about 330 million shares at 27.50 pesos to 31.50 pesos each, according to a prospectus filed with Mexico's stock exchange. The unit has options to sell additional shares in case the offering is over-subscribed.

Alpek has been benefiting from high U.S. demand for PET - a resin of the polyester family used in the production of synthetic fibers - as well as high demand from China for caprolactum, a precursor to nylon.

Alfa shares were up 3.5 percent at 187.00 pesos in morning trading.