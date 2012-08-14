MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it will propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its liquidity in the market.

After the split, to be proposed at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Aug. 30, Alfa will have 5.2 billion capital shares.

Shares of Monterrey-based Alfa, which runs food, auto parts, petrochemical and telecom subsidiaries, were up 2.31 percent at 222.34 pesos.