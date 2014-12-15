BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan
Dec 15 Alfa Star SA :
* Said on Sunday that it signed a letter of intent with Travco Group
* Travco Group, a travel and tourism company in Egypt, to provide the company with funds and to buy 30 pct of its stake
* The companies will cooperate and Travco Group will be the exclusive representative of Alfa Star in Egypt, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :