BRUSSELS Jan 25 Shares in Belgium's Alfacam Group were suspended from trading on Friday pending an announcement, the financial markets regulator said.

The Belgium-based television services company said last month it had secured a financial lifeline from family-owned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group in an initial deal that could also strengthen its position in Asian markets. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)