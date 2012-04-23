* Sees demand at about same level in Q2 vs Q1 excl large
orders
* Q1 core earnings 1.13 bln SEK, vs forecast 1.20
* Order intake beats forecast, rises to 7.9 bln SEK
* Shares down 6.1 percent
(Adds CEO, CFO, analyst comments, updates shares)
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Profitability at Alfa Laval
slid to a five-year low in the first quarter, hit by a
shipbuilding slump which kept its production below capacity, and
the engineer warned of flat demand to come.
Alfa's outlook bucked a more optimistic view for the
engineering sector which followed results last week from
bearings maker SKF, seen as a gauge of industrial
activity.
The cautious tone from the maker of pumps, heat-transfer
products and fluid-handling equipment also chimed with weaker
equity markets which were thrust deep into negative territory as
data showed the euro zone slump worsening.
"We expect that demand during the second quarter 2012 will
be on about the same level as in the first quarter, excluding
large orders," the company said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items
(adjusted EBITA) were 1.13 billion crowns ($168.76 million)
versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts at
1.20 billion and a year-ago 1.13 billion.
Order bookings were hit hard by an especially sharp slump
late last year in shipbuilding, home to many customers in its
Marine and Diesel segment.
Alfa Laval's adjusted EBITA margin hit a new five-year low
in the first quarter at 16.5 percent versus an expected 17.7
percent and 17.0 percent in the previous quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Thuresson told a conference
call that plant utilisation was expected to be somewhat better
in the second quarter based on new orders but also sounded a
sombre note about Alfa's ability to return to margins above 20
percent.
NO DOPING
Thuresson said peak margins of 21 or 22 percent, last
reached before the global financial crisis struck in late 2008,
were achieved against a backdrop of super-charged demand and
favourable metal prices.
"We are not affected by this kind of doping today," he said.
Alfa Laval shares were down 6.1 percent to 134.80 crowns by
1331 GMT compared with a 3.6 percent fall in the Stoxx Europe
600 industrials index and a 4.7 percent decline in the
Stockholm bourse's blue chip index.
"The problem is that the margin is incredibly weak in the
quarter," said an analyst who asked not to be identified.
"We had been expecting that margins would be weak in the
first quarter for among others SKF and Alfa, but even so Alfa
was even weaker than we had thought."
Shipyards are under pressure as customers postpone orders in
the face of the euro zone debt crisis, while a glut of ships
ordered when the times were good has outpaced freight demand in
both dry bulk and the tanker market, slamming ship owners.
"New sales into the shipbuilding industry accounts for about
10 percent of Alfa Laval, so that is where we are going to see a
lower level given the order intake to shipyards during 2011 and
the first quarter of 2012," Chief Executive Lars Renstrom said.
"If we look at available statistics we see that this (will
last) at least in 2012, and could very well persist into 2013 as
well," he told a news conference.
Alfa Laval said order bookings, bolstered by the acquisition
of Danish Aalborg Industries in May last year and several large
one-off orders in the quarter, rose to 7.90 billion crowns from
($1=6.6961 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by David Cowell)