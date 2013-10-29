* Core profit (EBITA) 1.20 bln SEK vs forecast 1.22 bln
* Sees Q4 demand flat on Q3, better in Marine & Diesel unit
* Order intake up 4 pct currency adjusted
STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 Engineering group Alfa Laval
expects demand to be flat in the final three months of
the year, it said on Tuesday, after posting third-quarter core
earnings in line with expectations.
The Swedish maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and
fluid-handling equipment has been squeezed by weakness in the
global economy over the last year.
With recovery beginning to take hold, Alfa Laval said demand
in the third quarter had been good in Asia, Latin America, and
in the oil and gas sector in the United States, the company's
biggest market.
Orders received in the third quarter grew 4 percent,
adjusted for currencies, but at 7.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2
billion) came in slightly below a forecast of 7.6 billion in a
Reuters poll.
"We expect demand during the fourth quarter 2013 will be on
about the same level as in the third quarter," the company said
in a statement.
CEO Lars Renstrom said demand would be slightly better in
the Marine & Diesel division where the company did not take any
large orders in the third quarter.
Demand in Alfa's other two main divisions - Process
Technology and Equipment - was expected to be roughly unchanged.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items
(adjusted EBITA) rose marginally to 1.20 billion crowns versus
1.18 billion a year-ago, roughly in line with a mean forecast in
a Reuters poll of 1.22 billion.
Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of
profitability and strips out items that distort comparison.
Lower capacity utilization, a sluggish marine segment and a
stronger Swedish crown have hit margins in recent quarters and
profitability, at 16.6 percent in the third quarter, remained
well below historic peaks above 20 percent.
($1 = 6.3362 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)