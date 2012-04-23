Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted first-quarter core earnings just below market expectations on Monday and said it expected demand to be roughly flat in the second quarter compared to the first, excluding large orders.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.13 billion Swedish crowns ($168.76 million)versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts at 1.20 billion and a year-ago 1.13 billion.
Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison. ($1 = 6.6961 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.