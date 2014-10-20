BRIEF-Alfredo Manresa appointed to Cuba Ventures' board
* Alfredo Manresa appointed to the Cuba Ventures' board of directors and an update of the modernization of 166 websites
MONTERREY, Mexico Oct 20 Mexican conglomerate Alfa wants to issue around $1 billion worth of shares, a company spokesman said on Monday, as part of a plan to invest in Mexican energy projects in shale gas, conventional hydrocarbons and electricity. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
* Has renewed a multi-year license agreement with ALPS electric Co Ltd