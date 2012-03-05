* 12 mln euro project uses waste water to cultivate algae
* Algae biofuels have benefits, not competitive yet
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 5 Water management company
Aqualia plans to launch a commercial-scale demonstration project
using waste water to cultivate algae for biofuel production,
which could fuel 400 vehicles, the firm said on Monday.
Spain's Aqualia, owned by construction and services company
FCC, in collaboration with European partners, has
already started construction of algae culture ponds at a waste
water treatment plant in Chiclana, northern Spain, which should
be able to produce 500 litres of biodiesel a year and 1,500
cubic metres of biomethane.
The project will cultivate fast-growing micro-algae by using
the nutrients in waste water and converting it into biofuels
like biodiesel and biomethane which can be used in transport
fuel.
If 3,000 kilograms of dry algae a day can be produced with
an oil content of 20 percent, the project will be ramped up to
commercial-scale size of 10 hectares to produce 200,000 litres
of biodiesel a year and 600,000 cubic metres of biomethane -
together enough to fuel 400 cars, Aqualia said at a briefing.
"Today we are wasting resources and producing useless
sludge. Now we can use it to produce biofuel and have a positive
impact," Frank Rogalla, innovation and technology manager at
Aqualia, told Reuters.
Micro-algae has benefits over first generation biofuel crops
like palm oil, sugar cane and canola, said Rogalla. It can be
grown in as little as three days and has needs less land than
other biofuel crops.
"Oil productivity can be 10 to 20 times higher than from
any known plant," Rogalla said.
More than half the 12 million euro ($15.9 million) project
has been funded by the European Commission, which is aiming for
10 percent of energy used in transport in the European Union to
be derived from renewable sources by 2020.
Analysts doubt the EU will be able to meet its 2020 targets
for cutting transport fuel emissions if it excludes some
biodiesel feedstocks which could release as many climate-warming
emissions as conventional diesel.
Most biofuels are currently derived from land crops,
including sugar cane, maize and vegetable oil, which have been
criticised for competing with food production for water and land
resources, prompting the search for alternatives.
Some of the alternatives being explored - called second
generation biofuels - come from wood, waste, grasses and
agricultural residues and from algae.
COMMERCIAL SCALE
However, algae biofuel has only been demonstrated at small
scale and has not been cost effective. Many researchers estimate
that production of micro-algae biodiesel on a commercial scale
is at least ten years away.
With an oil yield of 25 percent typical for many algae
species, the industry would need to be scaled up at least 300
times to produce 5 percent of the diesel used in the UK in 2009,
according to a UK government report in 2010.
Algae biofuels would also need to be able to compete with
the price of conventional oil.
"We need to decrease the cost of production by five times to
be competitive with oil," Rogalla said.
"We think it could be competitive with fossil fuels by 2015,
but I could be wrong by a year or two."
The race is on to develop the first commercial-scale plant.
The United States government has invested $78 million into algae
biofuel research.
"I think we will be the first in Europe," Rogalla said.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)