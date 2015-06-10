LONDON, June 10 Algebris Investments has hired
Simon Peters as a portfolio manager for equity strategies from
Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), the money manager said
on Wednesday.
London-based Peters will focus on investments in Europe,
Middle East and Africa and report to Algebris' founding partner
and chief executive, Davide Serra.
Peters was most recently a financial sector portfolio
manager at PIMCO and previously worked at both fund manager
Gartmore and Government of Singapore Investment Corp, a
sovereign wealth fund.
Algebris will also move investment team member Massimo
Massimilla to Milan as chief executive for its Italian unit, the
firm said in a statement.
Algebris, affiliated with multi-billion dollar hedge fund
firm The Children's Investment Fund (TCI), manages $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)