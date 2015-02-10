LONDON Feb 10 France-based asset manager La Française and U.S. peer Fred Alger Management on Tuesday said they had agreed a strategic partnership that will see the European firm take a stake in Alger's UK business.

The deal, pending regulatory approval, will see La Française take a 49.9 percent stake in Alger Management Ltd and bring together the former's strengths in distribution with Alger's expertise in growth equities, they said in a statement.

La Française, majority owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe, managed 48 billion euros ($54.15 billion) at the end of December, while Alger managed more than $22.4 billion, the statement said.

"Together, with Alger, we'll be developing new markets and building on its well-merited reputation among American retail and institutional investors as a high-standing and innovative asset manager," said La Française Managing Director Patrick Rivière in the statement.

Dan Chung, chief executive and chief investment officer of Fred Alger Management, said the move was another step in the firm's plan to build its presence outside the United States. ($1 = 0.8864 Euros)

