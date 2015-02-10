LONDON Feb 10 France-based asset manager La
Française and U.S. peer Fred Alger Management on Tuesday said
they had agreed a strategic partnership that will see the
European firm take a stake in Alger's UK business.
The deal, pending regulatory approval, will see La Française
take a 49.9 percent stake in Alger Management Ltd and bring
together the former's strengths in distribution with Alger's
expertise in growth equities, they said in a statement.
La Française, majority owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe,
managed 48 billion euros ($54.15 billion) at the end of
December, while Alger managed more than $22.4 billion, the
statement said.
"Together, with Alger, we'll be developing new markets and
building on its well-merited reputation among American retail
and institutional investors as a high-standing and innovative
asset manager," said La Française Managing Director Patrick
Rivière in the statement.
Dan Chung, chief executive and chief investment officer of
Fred Alger Management, said the move was another step in the
firm's plan to build its presence outside the United States.
($1 = 0.8864 Euros)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Matt Scuffham)