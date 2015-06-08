* Government wants to cut food imports
* Plans to double irrigated areas
* Farmers say bureaucracy a problem
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
SIDI RACHED, Algeria, June 8 At Ahmed Bekhi's
cereal farm outside Algiers, there are clear signs of Algeria's
campaign to increase food production to help curb billions of
dollars in imports and offset a sharp fall in world oil prices.
New irrigation lines are in the works and wells have
appeared to compliment a steady flow of government supplies of
seeds, fertilizer and pesticides. But in an economy emerging
from decades of centralised control, farmers complain they are
bumping up against restrictive state bureaucracy.
OPEC member Algeria is still highly dependent on energy
revenues that supply 95 percent of its exports and 60 percent of
the state budget. With oil prices down by half over the past 12
months, the North African state is feeling the pinch.
The country has around $180 billion in foreign currency
reserves to ward off any crisis, but Algeria's state spends
about $60 billion a year on imports for everything from cars to
medicines, and it is looking to reduce this sum.
Food stuffs represent 20 percent of the value of imports.
Traditionally one of the world's largest grain importers,
Algeria has identified agriculture as an area where it can do
more to boost domestic production, and has speeded up a reform
programme aimed at bolstering its harvests.
Low rainfall this year already means grain production is
forecast to be flat at 3.4 million tonnes, highlighting the slow
progress in increasing irrigation to lift crop yields.
Sidi Rached, an agricultural region 70 km (45 miles) west of
the capital Algiers, shows the task ahead. Government aid
appears plentiful, but state paperwork is hobbling progress in a
sector that lacks modern technologies and is shackled to the
whims of the rainy seasons.
Promised disbursements are slow and even simple procedures
can get snarled by rigid officialdom, the farmers say.
Bekhi's farm is one of the few to benefit already from an
irrigation programme, with a government-built damn and a network
of private wells helping develop the area.
"We are happy with government support, but sometimes there
are delays in opening the valves. This is the kind of
bureaucracy from local authorities we face," said Bekhi,
standing in the middle of a 24-hectare (60-acre) wheat field.
FARMS FOR SALE
Besides falling energy revenues, Algeria also has a growing
number of mouths to feed, with the population put at 40 million
and increasing by an estimated one million a year.
Main foodstuffs, including cereals, sugar and milk are
subsidised, but there is no such help for some products such as
vegetables, which keeps prices high.
Official statistics show the state imports on average five
million tonnes of wheat and barley a year, but that figure
appears to be climbing. It hit some 7.4 million in 2014.
Lower oil revenues make farming reforms key, authorities
say. "We must work for food security especially in these
circumstances," said Agriculture Minister Abdelwahab Nouri.
"Dependency on foreign markets is dangerous for the country."
Algeria last year took its first steps towards opening up
the farming sector to foreign investors, inviting bids for 16
state-owned farms focused on grains, vegetables, fruit trees and
cattle breeding.
Last week, the government signed six deals with U.S.
companies for joint ventures in potato and diary production.
The Agriculture Ministry is hoping its various reforms will
see the country grow 6.9 million tonnes of wheat and barley by
2019, against just 3.4 million in 2014.
To achieve that goal, the government plans to raise total
irrigated areas to 2 million hectares from 900,000 hectares now.
The share of irrigation for cereals is expected to reach 600,000
hectares, up from 60,000 hectares currently.
All other produce, including meat and vegetables, are also
projected at much higher production levels within five years.
But experts and farmers say these plans may be hit not just
by bureaucracy but also by climate change, which is expect to
bring less rain and higher temperatures in the coming years.
"The degradation of natural resources will exert an enormous
pressure on the food security. This could be aggravated by
climate change," said Mohamed Henni, professor of nature and
life sciences at Algiers University.
MECHANISATION
The need for improved irrigation has been underscored by
recent droughts, which pushed Algeria's grains harvest down from
4.9 million tonnes in 2013 to some 3.4 million last year. Output
had hit a record 6.9 million tonnes in 2009
Besides rains, Algeria's farming sector also suffers from a
lack of skilled labour, with youths attracted to better working
conditions in other sectors and drawn away from rural areas by
government promises of cheap credits to start small businesses.
To help tackle this shortage, the government says it will
focus on using better quality seeds as well as improved
mechanisation in the agriculture system.
However, farmers complain they do not benefit from increased
state support due to a lack of follow-up by senior officials.
"The government has taken enough measures to help us boost
output, but officials in Algiers do not come to monitor the
implementation stage," said Djelloul Guiri, owner of a
12-hectare field full of orange trees.
A local government official, who declined to be named,
agreed that most farmers' problems were due to mismanagement and
bureaucracy. The government has approved plans to improve
processes and to modernise, he said, but gave no details.
The government says it has earmarked $3.18 billion to
develop agriculture in 2015 and is spending heavily to develop
food products, especially grains, through mainly financial
incentives to farmers including zero interest loans.
"Without agriculture, this country will not be able to
resist a crisis," said farmer Ali Kardji. "Oil and gas will not
feed us forever."
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Crispian Balmer)