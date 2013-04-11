ALGIERS, April 11 Algeria's national carrier Air Algerie launched a tender on Thursday to buy 14 passenger aircraft ranging from 70 to 250 seats and two 13-20 tonne-capacity cargo jets, as it seeks to renew its fleet and cope with competition on external flights.

The north African country's airline is seeking eight 150-seat, three 250-seat and three 70-seat passenger planes, it said in a notice published in government newspaper El Moudjahid.

It set April 28 as a deadline for bids from aircraft makers.

Air Algerie, fully-owned by the government, has currently a fleet of 42 passenger jets and two cargo aircraft.

Algeria's flag carrier has a monopoly on domestic routes, but faces growing competition on external flights, where its main overseas routes are to Europe and the Middle East.

Its main competitors include Air France and British Airways. Qatar Airways, Emirates and Royal Jordanian are among other foreign airlines that recently started regular direct services to Algiers.