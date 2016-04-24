ALGIERS, April 24 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika left for Geneva on Sunday to undergo medical check
ups, the presidency said in a statement on the state news agency
APS.
Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke in 2013, has only been
seen in brief state television appearances, not in person in
public, since winning a fourth term in office in 2014.
"The president of the republic left the country today for a
private visit to Geneva, during which he will undergo periodic
medical checks," the statement said without providing details.
Bouteflika has visited hospital in Europe several times
since suffering the stroke. The veteran of the independence war
against France has governed the North African OPEC state for
more than 15 years.
