ALGIERS, April 24 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika left for Geneva on Sunday to undergo medical check ups, the presidency said in a statement on the state news agency APS.

Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke in 2013, has only been seen in brief state television appearances, not in person in public, since winning a fourth term in office in 2014.

"The president of the republic left the country today for a private visit to Geneva, during which he will undergo periodic medical checks," the statement said without providing details.

Bouteflika has visited hospital in Europe several times since suffering the stroke. The veteran of the independence war against France has governed the North African OPEC state for more than 15 years. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Alison Williams)