ALGIERS Jan 14 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke last year, has been in a Paris
hospital for planned checkups since Monday, but his visit was
not prompted by any urgent procedure, the state news agency APS
said on Tuesday, citing a presidential statement.
"To complete his health assessment, started in Algiers, and
under a routine medical control ... planned since June 2013, the
President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika is staying at
Val-de-Grace hospital," it said. "The president's health is
improving certainly, and progressively."
The statement said Bouteflika would be at the hospital until
Friday.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Patrick Markey;
editing by Andrew Roche)