ALGIERS Jan 14 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke last year, has been in a Paris hospital for planned checkups since Monday, but his visit was not prompted by any urgent procedure, the state news agency APS said on Tuesday, citing a presidential statement.

"To complete his health assessment, started in Algiers, and under a routine medical control ... planned since June 2013, the President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika is staying at Val-de-Grace hospital," it said. "The president's health is improving certainly, and progressively."

The statement said Bouteflika would be at the hospital until Friday. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Andrew Roche)