ALGIERS, April 28 Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was sworn in for a fourth term on Monday after easily winning an election opponents dismissed as fraudulent to re-appoint the ailing independence veteran after 15 years in power.

State television showed Bouteflika, 77, sitting in a wheelchair to take the oath and give a brief speech in one of his rare public appearances since a stroke last year that raised questions about his ability to govern. (Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)