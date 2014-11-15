ALGIERS Nov 15 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika is expected to return to Algiers on Saturday after
undergoing a medical checkup in France, a source close to the
Algerian presidency said on Saturday, without giving further
details.
Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke last year, was
hospitalised in Grenoble in France on Thursday, French police
and French government sources said on Friday.
Algerian sources dismissed the report and Algeria's
government gave no official confirmation.
"He will return to Algiers today after a medical checkup in
France," the source said, adding that a presidential statement
was expected later on Saturday.
A veteran of Algeria's war against France which ended with
independence in 1962, Bouteflika, 77, suffered a stroke in early
2013 and was rushed to a French hospital. He has since returned
to France several times for check-ups.
Even after he was re-elected this year after a decade and a
half in power, Bouteflika's illness fueled speculation over
transition in Algeria, a key energy supplier to Europe and a
partner in Washington's campaign against Islamist militants.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Sonya Hepinstall)