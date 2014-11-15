ALGIERS Nov 15 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is expected to return to Algiers on Saturday after undergoing a medical checkup in France, a source close to the Algerian presidency said on Saturday, without giving further details.

Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke last year, was hospitalised in Grenoble in France on Thursday, French police and French government sources said on Friday.

Algerian sources dismissed the report and Algeria's government gave no official confirmation.

"He will return to Algiers today after a medical checkup in France," the source said, adding that a presidential statement was expected later on Saturday.

A veteran of Algeria's war against France which ended with independence in 1962, Bouteflika, 77, suffered a stroke in early 2013 and was rushed to a French hospital. He has since returned to France several times for check-ups.

Even after he was re-elected this year after a decade and a half in power, Bouteflika's illness fueled speculation over transition in Algeria, a key energy supplier to Europe and a partner in Washington's campaign against Islamist militants. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)