ALGIERS Nov 15 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika returned home on Tuesday after an eight-day trip to
France for a medical check-up, state media reported.
A statement from the Algerian presidency broadcast on state
radio said Bouteflika "underwent periodic medical checks" during
a private visit to Grenoble, without giving further details.
The Algerian leader, 79, has been seen only occasionally in
public since suffering a stroke in 2013. He has visited Europe
several times for treatment and remained in hospital in France
for months after his stroke.
Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's 1954-62 independence war,
has governed the North African OPEC state for more than 15
years, and was re-elected in 2014 after a campaign in which he
was only seen when he came out to vote in a wheelchair.
His physical frailty has spurred debate about whether he
will complete his current term, which ends in 2019.
Bouteflika's opponents have called for an early presidential
election, though his supporters say he is in charge and able to
rule the country. He has made several public appearances over
the last few weeks.
Bouteflika led Algeria out of international isolation and a
war with armed Islamists that left an estimated 200,000 people
dead in the 1990s. He is seen by many Algerians as a symbol of
stability.
