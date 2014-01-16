(Adds details from APS)
ALGIERS Jan 16 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika's health is "fine" and he has returned to Algeria
after a checkup at a Paris hospital this week, a source close to
the presidency said on Thursday.
Bouteflika, 76, left the North African oil producing state
for France on Monday and had been scheduled to leave the Paris
hospital again on Friday after what the state news agency APS
said was routine checks. He suffered a stroke early last year.
APS said on Thursday that Bouteflika's medical team had
allowed the president to leave 24 hours earlier than the planned
departure after he showed "marked improvement".
Algerians will vote for a new president in April and
Bouteflika has yet to announce whether he will run again after
more than 10 years at the helm of his country.
His very return to hospital, however, reignited speculation
that the president who oversaw Algeria's emergence from almost a
decade of civil war may be unable to stand for re-election.
Any potential transition in Algeria would come at a delicate
time, with neighbouring Egypt and Libya deep in turmoil three
years after "Arab Spring" revolts that ousted their long-term
leaders.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey/Mark
Heinrich)