ALGIERS May 21 Algeria's prime minister,
reacting to reports that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is
seriously ill, said the 76-year-old was recovering in France but
has been ordered to take complete rest by his doctors.
Since he was rushed to hospital in Paris on April 27 with
what was officially described as a minor stroke, Bouteflika has
been neither heard nor seen in public, raising widespread
speculation that he is seriously ailing.
France's Le Point magazine said Bouteflika, who was treated
for cancer in 2005, was in very poor health, with some of his
vital functions damaged. Algerian newspaper editor Hichem Aboud
said he was in a deep coma and had been brought back to Algeria.
Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said that after being
treated at the Val-de-Grace military hospital in Paris,
Bouteflika was convalescing in France and continued to follow
the affairs of state on a daily basis.
"The president, whose survival has never been questioned and
whose health is improving every day, has been required by his
doctors to take complete rest in order to make a full recovery,"
the Algerian Press Service quoted Sellal as saying.
He said that false reports by some foreign media on
Bouteflika threatened Algeria's development and security.
"The illness of President Bouteflika will soon be no more
than a bad memory," he said.
Algeria is due to hold a presidential election in April 2014
and were Bouteflika to disappear from the political scene before
that, authorities would have to scramble to find an alternative
candidate and the constitutional means of running the country
until then.
Algeria has been run with Soviet-style secrecy for decades
by an elite drawn largely from men who fought in the war of
independence against France from 1954 to 1962.
Bouteflika, who first became president in 1999, is among the
last of that generation, who retain a tradition of secrecy
dating back to their fear of betrayal during their time as
insurgents.
