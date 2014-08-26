ALGIERS Aug 26 OPEC member Algeria plans to increase state spending by 16 percent in 2015, pushing up its deficit to 22 percent of gross domestic product, according to a draft budget, despite decling energy earnings.

The draft, obtained by Reuters, sets 2015 economic growth at 3.42 percent, down from the 4.5 percent projected for this year, with inflation expected to reach 3 percent, slightly lower than the 3.5 percent forecast for 2014. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Louise Ireland)