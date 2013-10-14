ALGIERS Oct 14 OPEC member state Algeria plans to increase government spending by 11.3 percent in 2014 and projects its fiscal deficit will widen to 18.1 percent of gross domestic product, according to a budget draft.

The draft, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, sets next year's GDP growth at 4.5 percent, down from the 5 percent forecast for 2013, with inflation projected at 3.5 percent, lower than the 4 percent target for this year.

The government expects a budget deficit of 17.9 percent of GDP this year.

The draft, based on a world oil price of $90 per barrel, sees a 2.1 percent rise in the volume of total hydrocarbon exports. The Algerian dinar will fall 2.5 percent against the dollar, the document says.