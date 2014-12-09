ABU DHABI Dec 9 Growth in non-oil businesses is
supporting Algeria's economy as global oil prices plunge to
five-year lows, Algerian central bank governor Mohammed Laksaci
said on Tuesday.
"Growth is coming mainly from the non-oil sector," Laksaci
told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference, adding
that the country now expected gross domestic product to expand 4
percent this year compared to 2.8 percent last year.
"The private sector is borrowing a lot including the SMEs
(small and medium-sized enterprises). This is the second
consecutive year of credit growth."
Bank credit is projected to expand 20 percent this year
compared to 19 percent in 2013 and 15 percent in 2012, Laksaci
said, predicting "good growth" for bank profits in 2014.
Asked about the impact of falling oil prices on Algeria, a
big energy exporter, Laksaci said growth and the balance of
payments would be hit but the country's large foreign reserves -
estimated earlier this year to be close to $200 billion - would
limit the effect.
"Low oil prices will have an impact on the economy to some
extent and on our balance of payments. But...we have a good
buffer to face external shocks."
Inflation is expected to be around 2 percent or below in
2014, after 3.3 percent last year, Laksaci added.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)