By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI Dec 9 Expansion of non-oil businesses is expected to push Algeria's economic growth above 4 percent next year despite the plunge of global oil prices to five-year lows, Algerian central bank governor Mohammed Laksaci said on Tuesday.

"We hope, expect above 4 percent growth next year. Our potential is really above 5 percent, but over 4 percent is realistic," Laksaci told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference. "Non-oil growth is good."

Gross domestic product is now expected to expand 4 percent this year compared to 2.8 percent last year, Laksaci added.

"The private sector is borrowing a lot including the SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). This is the second consecutive year of credit growth."

Total bank credit is projected to expand 20 percent this year compared to 19 percent in 2013 and 15 percent in 2012, Laksaci said, predicting "good growth" for bank profits in 2014.

Asked about the impact of falling oil prices on Algeria, a big energy exporter, Laksaci said growth and the balance of payments would be hit but the country's large foreign reserves - estimated earlier this year to be close to $200 billion - would limit the effect.

"Low oil prices will have an impact on the economy to some extent and on our balance of payments. But...we have a good buffer to face external shocks."

Inflation is expected to be around 2 percent or below in 2014, after 3.3 percent last year, Laksaci added.

Algerian authorities manage the dinar's exchange rate against a basket of currencies weighted according to the country's main trading partners and competitors. As the oil price slide has deepened since early November, the dinar has dropped against both the euro and the U.S. dollar , hitting record lows around 87 to the dollar.

Asked about the dinar's drop, Laksaci said: "The dinar is stable, we have no concerns." He did not elaborate. (Writing by Andrew Torchia)