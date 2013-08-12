Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
ALGIERS Aug 12 Algeria has issued international arrest warrants for nine individuals, including former oil minister Chakib Khelil, the official APS news agency said on Monday.
Also on the Attorney General's list of warrants were Khelil's wife, two of his sons, and Farid Noureddine Bedjaoui.
Bedjaoui is accused by Italian prosecutors of channeling nearly 198 million euros ($230 million) in bribes for Italian oil service group Saipem, controlled by Eni, to officials in Algeria via a company called Pearl Partners Limited.
Algeria is investigating allegations of corruption involving state energy company Sonatrach and Italy's Eni, and has already requested assistance from judicial authorities in Italy, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates to help gather evidence.
A former manager of Saipem, at the centre of the bribery probe relating to Algerian gas contracts, was arrested in Italy on July 28. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; editing by Mike Collett-White)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.