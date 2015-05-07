ALGIERS May 7 An Algerian court on Thursday
jailed 14 people, including former officials and businessmen,
and fined seven foreign firms from Europe, Asia and Canada in a
trial over corruption in the construction of a major
cross-country highway.
The $13 billion highway project became one of several graft
scandals involving local officials and foreign firms that are
being sent to trial to underline the OPEC state's commitment to
rule of law as it seeks to attract more foreign investment.
Thursday's convictions included a 10-year prison term and
three-million-dinar ($35,000) fine for Chani Medjdoub, an
adviser to a Chinese firm, and Mohamed Khelladi, a former public
director of highway programmes, the state news agency APS said.
APS said Judge Tayeb Hallali also sentenced two former
officials at the public works ministry to seven years in prison
for bribery, while a former intelligence officer was given a
three-year term for his role in the case.
The court acquitted a former secretary general at the same
ministry of the same charges.
Hallali fined seven foreign firms 5 million dinars ($55,000)
each. Those included Chinese, Japanese, Canadian, Swiss and
Spanish contractors.
The highway, originally begun in 2006 after being awarded to
a foreign consortium and still under construction, is to run
1,200 km (745 miles) between the large North African state's
western border with Morocco and eastern frontier with Tunisia.
But the project mushroomed into a major scandal as it ran
into repeated delays because of corruption investigations.
In another graft scandal involving foreign suppliers, a
group of former top officials from the Algerian state oil
company Sonatrach, including an ex-chief executive, went on
trial last month.
A court south of Algiers has also started a trial of the
owner of Algeria's former largest private lender, Khalifa Bank.
All defendants in the two cases have denied wrongdoing.
The trials come at a sensitive time for the Algerian
government as it seeks to cope with the impact of sliding crude
oil prices and lure more investors to its lifeblood energy
sector. Oil and gas exports comprise 97 percent of sales abroad.
Algeria, which relies heavily on oil and gas revenue for the
state budget, was ranked 100 out of 177 nations in Transparency
International's Corruption Perceptions Index for 2014.
