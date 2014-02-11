(Refiles to fix formatting error)

ALGIERS Feb 11 A military transport plane carrying relatives of members of the armed forces crashed in eastern Algeria on Tuesday, killing 103 people, the private Ennahar TV station reported, citing "informed sources". The plane crashed in a mountainous area in the Oum El Bouaghi province, about 500 km (300 miles) from the capital Algiers, the report said.

A senior military official told the official APS news agency that 99 passengers and four crew members had been on board the plane, but that the death toll was "yet to be determined".

Colonel Lahmadi Bouguern also said that bad weather and gusty winds were probably the cause of the crash.

The transport plane took off from Algeria's southern Tamanrasset province and was bound for the eastern city of Constantine, APS said.

Tuesday's plane crash would be the worst in Algeria since 2003 when an Air Algerie jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Tamanrasset, killing 102 people. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)