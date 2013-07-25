By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, July 25 Algeria has identified drug
trafficking as a top national security threat linked to
militancy in the region and put its powerful army in charge of
fighting it, interior minister Daho Ould Kablia said.
"We are waging a war. It is a war against a new form of
terrorism: drugs trafficking," Ould Kablia told the APS state
news agency late on Wednesday.
A top energy supplier to Europe and an important player in
the fight against the spread of militancy in the Sahara, Algeria
is concerned about the link between extremism and rising drugs
trafficking particularly in the Sahel region of North Africa.
Senior al Qaeda member Mokhtar Belmokhtar, who claimed
responsibility for the deadly attack on an Algerian gas plant in
January, used to provide security to drug traffickers in
Algeria in return for money, a security source knowledgeable
about militancy in Algeria's Sahara said.
Putting the army in charge sends a strong signal that
Algeria is taking the problem seriously, observers said.
Fighting drug trafficking was formerly the job of the National
Gendarmerie, Customs, and Border Patrol.
"Smuggling provides armed groups and AQIM (al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb) in the Sahara the financial means to buy
weapons, and hire new militants," security expert and editor of
Ennahar Anis Rahmani told Reuters.
"Obviously the only force capable to counter the growing
smuggling activity that includes drugs trafficking is the
Algerian army."
Nearly 78 tonnes of cannabis resin were seized during the
first 6 months of 2013 versus 71 tonnes during the same period
last year, according to the National Office for the Fight
Against Drugs and Addiction.
Most of the cannabis and cannabis resin come from
neighboring Morocco, Algerian officials say.
"We consider that drugs trafficking is now Algeria's number
one security threat, and terrorism is in the second position," a
top security official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.
