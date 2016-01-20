By Lamine Chikhi
| ALGIERS
ALGIERS Jan 20Algeria is turning to China to
finance several infrastructure projects, including a new $3.2
billion port, as the North African OPEC member looks for ways to
weather the collapse in global oil prices.
Algeria, where oil and gas production account for 60 percent
of the state budget, saw energy earnings collapse 40 percent
last year, forcing the government to slash spending, raise some
subsidised fuel prices and freeze major projects.
With little foreign debt and more than $130 billion in
reserves, Algeria's government says its economy can manage the
fall in crude prices. Nevertheless, it appears Algiers is
willing to move out of its comfort zone to help it cope. The
Chinese funding represents the first time it has sought external
funding in a decade.
Chinese businesses are already well-established in Algeria,
especially in housing and construction. In one flagship project,
Chinese firms are helping to build a huge new mosque worth $5
billion in the capital Algiers.
Now Chinese banks will fund the port in Cherchell, east of
Algiers, for a megaport of 23 docks capable of processing 26
million tonnes of goods per year, according to a source at
transport ministry.
"The port will be funded by China," the official told
Reuters.
China's Shanghai Ports Group will manage the project, he
said. Another source at the Algerian trade ministry confirmed
this.
"This is an important and strategic project (port) not only
for Algeria, but for Africa," China's ambassador in Algeria told
reporters on Monday.
China is Africa's largest trading partner and its
investments in the continent amounted to $32 billion at the end
of 2014, according to London-based BMI Research.
China has offered loans totalling $32 billion to African
nations in the past two years and investments range from Zambian
power plants, cobalt mines in Congo, rail links in East Africa
and other infrastructure in Equatorial Guinea.
"We have $60 billion available for projects in Africa in the
next three years, and Algeria is in a good position to take
advantage of this amount," the ambassador said.
TRUCKS, HOUSES
The total amount of the loans requested by Algeria from
China is not known, but a vehicle and trucks assembly plant and
thousands of houses are among the Chinese-funded projects
planned for the next couple of years.
In one sign of the growing trade between the two countries,
Algeria uses the yuan in exchanges with China instead of the
dollar. As a result, traders on the black currency market in
Algiers have begun to make the yuan available to clients.
"There is a big demand over the yuan", Salim, a young trader
at Algiers Port Said Square, told Reuters.
For Algeria, the Chinese funding may also be more
politically palatable than multilateral lenders such as the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), analysts said.
After it signed a debt restructuring agreement with the IMF
in 1994, Algeria saw social tensions rocket as a result of a
raft of unpopular measures such as closing state firms, sacking
thousands of workers and lifting subsidies on primary
consumption items. It also devaluated its currency by 40
percent.
Many Algerians blamed the IMF, seeing it as a foreign tool
that created poverty.
But the presence of China is widely seen as beneficial for
Algeria and its economy. There are 35,000 to 40,000 Chinese
workers in Algeria, according to the Chinese ambassador.
Algeria, a key U.S. ally in its fight against Islamist
insurgency and a top gas supplier for Europe, avoided the
upheaval of the 2011 Arab Spring revolts that toppled leaders in
neighbouring Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.
Tapping its energy wealth, the government increased
handouts, subsidies and cheap loans to help ease protests
calling for reforms. Memories of the country's 1990s war with
Islamist militants in which 200,000 people died also keeps many
Algerians wary of turmoil.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)