ALGIERS Aug 29 Algeria's government said on
Saturday it will cut spending by 9 percent next year due to the
drastic fall in global oil prices as the OPEC petroleum and gas
producer tries to counter the drop in energy revenues that
account for 60 percent of its budget.
Algeria still has more than $150 billion in foreign reserves
and little foreign debt, but it relies heavily on its oil and
gas revenues for a vast welfare programme for everything from
housing to subsidised electricity, food and fuel that have
helped ease social tensions in the past.
The government had already announced a cut of 1.3 percent
cut in this year's budget after it said the fall in world crude
prices would slash its energy earnings by 50 percent.
"We need courageous decisions for 2016, so we have decided
on a 9 percent cut in the budget," Prime Minister Abdelmalek
Sellal told a meeting of local government officials, state media
reported.
"We need to reduce the number of big infrastructure
projects, but we need to continue with those we have already
launched."
Echoing past government announcements that the oil price
drop will not affect public subsidies, Sellal said the 2016
cutbacks would not impact housing, health or education.
He said the government still expects the OPEC member's
economic growth at 4.6 percent in 2016, compared with an
expected 4 percent for 2015.
Such economic decisions come at a sensitive time for
Algeria's leadership. Ageing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has
rarely been seen in public besides brief television appearances
since a stroke in 2013, even after re-election to a fourth term
last year.
