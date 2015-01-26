ALGIERS Jan 26 For months, Algerian officials
repeated their mantra that large foreign exchange reserves would
shield the country from collapsing oil prices. Last week, Prime
Minister Abdelmalek Sellal took to state television to announce
what most already knew - that crisis was at the door.
With crude prices having more than halved since June,
Algeria must plot a precarious path of curbing high public
spending without eating into a generous welfare budget that has
helped stave off widespread social unrest.
The price slide is testing an economic system that relies on
energy revenues to pay for social subsidies, from public housing
to cheap loans, which helped Algeria avoid the kind of "Arab
Spring" uprisings that erupted in its North African neighbours.
The balancing act to come is crucial as Algeria's seeks more
foreign investment to help increase energy output - source of 60
percent of state revenue - which has remained largely stagnant
for the last three years.
Sellal has announced a public-sector job-hiring freeze
covering most areas except energy, health and education.
Several planned urban tramway and railroad projects across
the country will be postponed, the prime minister said, while an
expansion of Algiers airport will be financed through bank
loans, rather than being state-funded.
"We are not talking about austerity, we are talking about
rationalising spending," he said in a national broadcast. "We
are now in crisis, but Algeria has anticipated this."
Decisions are being made at a sensitive time for Algeria's
leadership, with questions lingering over the health of ageing
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has rarely been seen in
public since a stroke in 2013, even after re-election last year.
Cushioned by nearly $200 billion in foreign exchange
reserves, no-one sees Algeria for now facing the kind of storm
brewing over fellow OPEC member Venezuela, where Moody's ratings
agency has warned of an increasing risk of economic collapse.
But some economists say the limited measures announced so
far will do little to plug a budget deficit officially forecast
at 22 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015, based on
oil at $90 a barrel - almost double the current price.
They say there is little room for manoeuvre as cuts to
welfare spending appear are out of bounds, for now, in a country
with a history of socialist and centralized economic policies.
Analysts expect more infrastructure projects may be delayed,
and say more opportunities in non-energy industries, such as
housing and farming, may open for private, and foreign,
investment to free up state funds.
SOCIAL STABILITY
"Authorities are likely to prioritise social stability over
fiscal responsibility in the short term, in the expectation that
the current fall in oil and gas prices will not last for longer
than one or two years," said Eurasia Group analyst Riccardo
Fabiani.
"This is likely to be sufficient to contain political and
social unrest to a series of localised, single issue-driven
protests."
The government also said it would introduce tougher import
licence restrictions to try to limit imports, as a way to
protect its foreign reserves used to pay overseas suppliers. But
few details have been disclosed.
It has not put a figure on how much it wants to cut public
spending or how much the measures announced will counter the
fall in prices of oil, which accounts for 97 percent of exports.
But the 2015 budget had in December already set out a 16
percent increase in state spending to $112 billion for the year.
Spending on subsidies - on everything from milk and cooking gas
to electricity and housing - represents 30 percent of GDP.
The public sector provides about 60 percent of jobs.
"Algeria cannot move quickly from a social economy to a
liberal one," said Abdelmalek Serrai, a business consultant and
former presidential adviser. "It has been spending too much on
this, but it cannot change its subsidy policy."
The sensitivity of social spending was illustrated last week
after Finance Minister Mohamed Djellab told lawmakers Algerians
would one day have to start paying their own bills for public
hospitals and housing.
Djellab may have been speaking about the future, but El
Watan newspaper's front page on Wednesday captured the mood:
"The state wants to abandon social spending" ran a banner above
a cartoon of a man wobbling across a tightrope.
Many of Algeria's 40 million people recall the 1986 oil
price crash, which triggered widescale riots, near economic
collapse and reforms to end a one-party political system.
It also preceded a decade of Islamist conflict in Africa's
biggest country by area, whose stability is closely monitored in
the West as it is a key gas supplier to Europe and a U.S. ally
in its fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel.
Still, Algeria is in a much better shape than in 1986, with
foreign exchange reserves of around $185 billion and little
foreign debt after using 1990s oil boom times to shore up its
finances and pay off obligations and multilateral lenders.
When the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings broke out in Libya,
Egypt and Tunisia, Bouteflika spent heavily to ease protests in
Algiers and elsewhere.
Demonstrations are still common, but are usually local and
swiftly resolved with a visit by officials. Two people were
killed in clashes over housing and living conditions in the
south in November.
Since 78-year-old Bouteflika - president from 1999 and
Algeria's longest-serving leader - suffered a stroke, questions
have been raised about how far his government or the next may
act on political and economic reforms.
BREAKEVEN
Algeria may have ample FX reserves, but it still imports
most of the goods it needs, including food, medicine and
manufacturing parts.
Oil and gas exports reached $60 billion in 2014, down from
$63.3 billion in 2013 and $72 billion the year before, while it
faces a growing import bill that was close to $60 billion in
2014.
In its most recent report on Algeria last year, the
International Monetary Fund estimated a breakeven oil price at
$136 per barrel for 2014 - "one of the highest breakeven oil
prices in the region among oil exporters".
The country - which has produced around 1.2 million barrels
of crude a day for the last three years - is seeking to increase
energy production, currently reliant on mature, less productive
fields.
But in an auction last year, it awarded just four of 31 oil
and gas field blocks on offer to foreign consortia in a second
disappointing attempt since 2011 to draw investors.
Lower oil prices may further discourage foreign operators
who already saw Algeria as a costly option due to its red tape
and unfavourable contract terms. Algeria may also be more wary
of quickly developing unconventional shale oil and gas in the
face of recent environmental protests against "fracking" plans.
"We are working to accelerate tens of fields and we are
studying increasing our production to make up revenues," Energy
Minister Youcef Yousfi told state news agency APS.
"We really don't know how long this crisis will last."
(Editing by Pravin Char)