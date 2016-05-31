(Adds details on replacement and background)
ALGIERS May 31 President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
on Tuesday fired Algeria's central bank chief, who had been
under pressure from ruling party critics over his management of
fall-out from the 2014-2015 global oil price drop, two
government sources said.
Mohammed Laksaci had been the central bank governor for more
than a decade. Bouteflika held a cabinet meeting early on
Tuesday, according to state news media.
The central bank chief would be replaced by Mohamed Loukal,
chairman of state-run Banque Exterieure d'Algerie, one of the
country's largest government controlled banks.
The dismissal of the central bank chief came as Algeria
looks to confront the fall in global crude prices that has cut
its energy revenues, devalued the dinar to record lows and
turned a trade surplus into a deficit.
The North African OPEC state has started to take measures to
counter the fall in oil prices, including raising subsidised
fuel and electricity prices, cutting back on infrastructure
projects and trimming budget spending.
Algeria, a major gas supplier to Europe, still has around
$140 billion in foreign reserves that officials say will cushion
it from the oil price drop. But its energy earnings fell by
nearly 50 percent in 2015.
That prompted debate over how to manage the oil price fall,
between reformers who see a chance to open up an economy still
reliant on oil and gas, and, analysts say, an older guard
cautious on liberalising a mostly state-controlled system.
