By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, June 14 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika on Wednesday ordered his government to keep reducing
imports and to rationalise spending to cope with a sharp fall in
oil and gas earnings, but warned against turning to foreign
debt.
Bouteflika, who has rarely been seen in public since
suffering a stroke in 2013, appeared on state television briefly
presiding over a cabinet meeting with the new government put in
place last month after legislative elections.
Energy earnings of North African OPEC member Algeria have
collapsed with the sharp fall in global crude prices, and the
country has started austerity reforms to offset falling revenues
from energy sales, which account for 60 percent of its budget.
Analysts say that how to balance reforms and maintain the
social peace is still a key debate for the leadership in
Algeria, where past unrest and a 1990s war with armed Islamists
left many people wary of instability.
In a statement from the presidency, Bouteflika urged the
newly appointed government to enact budget cuts in a 2017 law
but avoid foreign loans, suggesting instead "unconventional"
internal funding.
He also called for reforms in the country's banking system
and improvement in the investment climate.
Bouteflika called for more renewable energy and
"unconventional fossil hydrocarbons," one of his first
references to Algeria's shale energy potential. The government
in the past said it would not focus on those reserves after
protests over environment concerns in the Sahara.
Algeria has struggled with a more than 50 percent fall in
the revenue of its oil and gas exports, which account for 94
percent of total sales abroad and 60 percent of the state
budget.
The decline has forced the government to cut spending for
this year by 14 percent after a 9 percent reduction in 2016.
Authorities also increased prices of subsidised products
including electricity, gasoline and diesel for the first time in
years, while restricting imports, which will decline in 2017 by
$15 billion from last year's $46 billion, according to Prime
Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Bouteflika said the government should be committed to
Algeria's social welfare policy, but called for rationalisation
and better targeting of spending that subsidises everything from
food to medicine, housing and education.
Tebboune, a former housing minister, took over as prime
minister last month in a cabinet reshuffle that saw the
appointment of new energy and finance ministers.
Bouteflika, now 80 and in power for nearly two decades, was
seen in public for the first time in months when he voted in the
May election from his wheelchair. His absences have left
questions over his health and political jockeying before any
potential transition before his term ends in 2019.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Leslie Adler)