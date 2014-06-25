ALGIERS, June 25 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi on Wednesday made his first trip abroad since taking
office, seeking Algeria's support to counter Islamist militancy
in north Africa.
"We have a lot issues between us and Algeria. We've got the
problem of terrorism and we want to coordinate positions. We
have the problem of Libya," Sisi told Egyptian and Algerian
television during his visit to Algiers.
The two North African countries both have long borders with
Libya where, three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, a
weak central government is struggling to contain Islamist
militants and brigades of former rebels and militias.
Sisi, who was in charge of the army when it forced Egypt's
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from power after mass protests,
has been criticised by many countries for a heavy-handed
crackdown on internal dissent. But Egypt's strategic position
still makes it an important security partner for the West.
Sisi said this week he would not interfere with a court's
decision to jail Al Jazeera journalists, despite an
international outcry.
He told Reuters before his election that Libya was becoming
a major security threat to Egypt, with jihadis infiltrating
across the border to fight security forces.
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah stopped in Cairo last Friday to
show his strong support, the first foreign leader to visit Sisi
since he took office.
Algeria is also in talks on selling natural gas to fuel
Egyptian power plants.
