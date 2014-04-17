ALGIERS, April 17 Algerians vote on Thursday in an election President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is widely expected to win after 15 years in power even though he has spoken rarely in public since suffering a stroke last year.

With the dominant National Liberation Front (FLN) party, allied movements and unions behind him, Bouteflika, 77, is almost assured victory and another five years governing the North African OPEC state.

The results are expected at the earliest on Friday.

The outcome of the election is key for Western governments. Algeria is seen as a partner in Washington's campaign against Islamist militancy in the Maghreb and as a stable supplier of around a fifth of Europe's gas imports.

But concerns about Bouteflika's health and how Algeria manages any transition have raised questions about stability in a region where neighbouring Libya, Tunisia and Egypt are still struggling with turmoil after 2011 Arab Spring revolts.

"He has all the health he needs to carry out his duties," said Abdelmalek Sellal, who resigned as prime minister to campaign for Bouteflika.

Loyalists portray Bouteflika as the man who helped stabilise Algeria after its 1990s war with militants. After the experience of that conflict, many Algerians are still wary of political upheaval, especially with an unstable region around them.

But several opposition parties have boycotted the election, saying it is slanted in favour of Bouteflika and unlikely to bring reforms to a system little changed since independence from France in 1962.

"In case there is fraud I will not shut up," opposition front-runner Ali Benflis told reporters. "This does not mean we will push for chaos, because we have opted for stability."

Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war of independence, won the 2009 election with 90 percent of the vote.

Analysts say that since independence, Algerian politics have been mostly controlled by a cabal of FLN elites and army generals who, while competing behind the scenes for influence, see themselves as guarantors of stability.

Bouteflika's allies have pushed to strengthen his position by reducing the influence of the powerful military intelligence chief, who for years played the role of kingmaker in Algerian politics.

Still, analysts say, political rivalries may resurface if Bouteflika's health ebbs during a fourth term.

Algeria has built up huge foreign reserves from its energy sales - around $200 billion - and has spent heavily on housing and social programs to ward off Arab Spring-style protests. But social tensions over jobs, services and housing are common.

The country also needs reforms to overhaul an economy still hampered by restrictions on foreign investment and to attract more heavyweight oil players to help bolster stagnating oil and gas production. (Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)