* Bouteflika, 77, in wheelchair to cast vote
* Veteran president likely to win fourth term
* Opposition boycotts election
By Patrick Markey
ALGIERS, April 18 Algeria's President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika appeared set to win re-election for another five
years on Friday after a vote opponents dismissed as a
stage-managed fraud to keep the ailing leader in power.
Sitting a wheelchair, Bouteflika cast his vote on Thursday
in a rare public appearance since suffering a stroke last year
that has raised doubts about whether, after 15 years in power,
he is fit enough to govern the North African oil state.
Official results were scheduled to be released later on
Friday by the interior ministry, but Bouteflika's allies on
Thursday were already claiming a landslide victory for the
veteran of Algeria's independence war.
Bouteflika, 77, was already widely expected to win with the
backing of the ruling Front de Liberation Nationale (FLN) party,
which has dominated the political system since independence from
France in 1962.
Loyalists praise him for helping bring the country out of a
1990s war with Islamists that killed 200,000 people and many
Algerians are fearful of the sort of turmoil that has swept
neighbouring Tunisia, Egypt and Libya since their "Arab Spring"
revolts in 2011.
"It will be Bouteflika, there won't be any change," said
Abdelkiem, waiting in an Algiers barbershop.
"Algerians vote for stability. They are worried about
change, we already passed through that before."
Six opposition parties boycotted Thursday's vote, saying it
would not reform a system mostly closed to change since the
FLN's one-party rule in the early post-independence years.
Voting passed mostly peacefully, but in two villages east of
Algiers, gendarmerie troops fired tear gas and clashed with
youths who tried to disrupt voting.
"There has been a violation of the will of the people,"
Bouteflika's main rival and former ally Ali Benflis said on
Thursday, saying he would not accept what he dismissed as a
fraud. "I completely reject these results."
Bouteflika won 90 percent of the vote in 2009 and 85 percent
in 2004, when Benflis alleged fraud on an "industrial" scale.
SHOCKING IMAGE
Many Algerians say an ageing elite of FLN leaders, business
magnates and army generals - known as "Le Pouvoir" or "The
Power", in French - manages politics in behind-the-scenes
negotiations and see themselves as guardians of status quo.
Bouteflika in the past had said it was time for his
generation to step aside, but his appearance in a wheelchair at
a polling station was a striking image for many Algerians.
"It came as a shock to see a man sitting in a wheelchair to
vote while seeking to run a large country for five years. It's
not good for the image of Algeria," said Mohamed, a 26-year-old
university student.
Algeria mostly escaped the "Arab Spring" unrest that has
toppled long-standing leaders in the region.
Some Algerians point to the 1980s when the FLN opened up
one-party rule to opposition and brought an Islamist party close
to election victory. The FLN suspended the vote, and the country
slipped into more than a decade of war.
Riots and protests are common among younger Algerians
frustrated over joblessness, economic opportunities and housing
shortages.
A small movement, called Barakat or "Enough" in local
dialect, emerged after Bouteflika's re-election bid to call for
peaceful change. But large-scale political protests are rare.
With around $200 billion in foreign reserves from energy
sales, Bouteflika spent heavily in 2011 on subsidies, cheap
credits and housing to calm rioting over food prices.
Analysts say that after years of state-controlled policies,
the OPEC member state needs reforms to open up its economy to
more foreign investment and attract more big oil operators to
revive its stagnant energy production.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed and Lamine Chikhi;
editing by Andrew Roche)