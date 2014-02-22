UPDATE 5-Oil prices slip ahead of U.S. stock data after surprise API build
* Doubts over OPEC effectiveness weigh despite Saudi comments
ALGIERS Feb 22 Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has officially notified the Interior Ministry of his candidacy for the April 17 election, one formality he had to complete to run for a fourth term, the state news agency APS said on Saturday. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to identify national monuments that can be rescinded or resized - part of a push to open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other development.