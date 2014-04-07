* Campaign spokesman says president best equipped to run
Algeria
* Focus on battling youth unemployment, attracting investors
* April 17 vote needs at least 50 pct turnout for
credibility
By John Irish
PARIS, April 7 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika has recovered strongly enough from a stroke to govern
and will push economic reforms, including loosening restrictions
on foreign investors if re-elected this month, campaign
spokesman Amara Benyounes said.
Benyounes, who is also Industry and Investment Minister, was
campaigning in Paris on Sunday to win support among Algeria's
largest disapora ahead of April 17 presidential polls.
Speaking to Reuters Benyounes dismissed suggestions
77-year-old Bouteflika, who has remained mostly out of the
public eye since returning from France after suffering a stroke,
would not be fit to rule the country.
"He will manage the country with his head not his feet and
his head is working very well," Benyounes said. "We think that
President Bouteflika is the best equipped to lead the country in
this period of uncertainty and turbulence in the region."
Algeria resisted the upheaval of the Arab Spring in 2011,
largely due to the aversion of many Algerians to instability
following a civil war in the 1990s between the state and
domestic Islamist militants.
With $200 billion in reserves built up from oil and gas
exports, state spending on social programmes, credits and
housing helped ease any unrest. However, the pace of reform has
been widely criticised by opponents who see a country mired in
corruption, and political and economic stagnation.
"Algeria is not a Banana Republic," Benyounes said. "For a
long-time we were considered the most unstable country in North
Africa and now we are the most stable power. We do not want to
lose that because without stability we can't build anything."
Bouteflika, a hero of the independence war against France,
was first elected in 1999, and with the backing of the dominant
National Liberation Front(FLN) party, loyal army factions and
unions, he is almost assured of a fourth term after 15 years
leading the nation.
Benyounes said it was crucial that those for or against
Bouteflika took to the polls because a participation rate less
than 50 percent would hurt the new president's credibility.
Six opposition parties, including Islamist and secular
movements, have announced they will boycott the vote which they
say is unfairly tilted in FLN's favour. They remain weak and
divided, and no opposition candidate is likely to seriously
challenge Bouteflika.
Critics say since its 1962 independence from France,
Algerian politics have been dominated by FLN elites and army
generals who, while competing behind the scenes for influence,
see themselves as guarantors of stability.
Analysts say those political rivalries may resurface if
Bouteflika's health fades during a fourth term, though they are
unlikely to threaten Algeria's stability.
ECONOMIC STIMULUS
After decades of state economic controls, Algeria needs
reforms to ease restrictions on foreign investment. Energy
output, which makes up more than 90 percent of state revenue, is
stagnating.
Benyounes said there was a need for an economic stimulus plan
to tackle the country's biggest problem - a 25 percent youth
unemployment rate - while prioritising investment in the
industry, specifically shale gas, and agriculture.
"Shale is important as we have some of the world's biggest
reserves. French and American firms are interested," he said.
Benyounes said there had already been some $10 billion
invested to support state companies in recent years, and much of
that investment had led to partnerships with foreign firms.
Deals highlighting Algeria's opening up included: a contract
with Renault to produce cars, pharmaceuticals firm
Sanofi setting up a complex near Algiers, or General
Electric building several power stations across the country.
"Algeria is regaining trust with big firms. We see these
investments as drivers for the future," he said. "But we know
that the business climate needs to be improved. A big effort is
needed to attract foreign investment and reduce bureaucracy."
Benyounes said several measures would bring a "breath of
fresh air" to investors. Among those are the creation of 49
industrial zones providing land for development, easier
financing from banks for investors, and the issuance of
construction permits in less than a month.
Some 15-20 Algerian private and public sector firms were
also being turned into "champions" to channel investment.
"We don't have a (financial) resources problem. It's about
getting partnerships with foreign firms as we lack knowledge and
technology."
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)