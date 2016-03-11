ALGIERS, March 11 Algeria's state energy firm
Sonatrach has awarded an $880 million contract to supply oil and
gas drilling tubes to four foreign firms, a document seen by
Reuters on Friday showed.
The companies named in the Sonatrach document dated Feb. 21.
are Germany's CCC Machinery, Dutch firm Van Leeuwen, Japan's
Marubeni-Itochu, and Vallourec Tubes France.
A senior Sonatrach official also told Reuters that a list of
approved foreign suppliers of oil and gas services, drilling
equipment, and hydrocarbon transportation would be expanded.
OPEC member Algeria, which has been hurt by a 70-percent
fall in oil prices since mid-2014, says it is determined to
increase oil and gas production to sustain exports and meet
growing local demand.
However, it has struggled to attract foreign oil companies
in recent energy bidding rounds.
"We urge all the contractors to participate en masse in the
next tenders," the source told Reuters, without saying when the
next tender would be.
This week Sonatrach said it would invest $3.2 billion over
four years to increase pipeline capacity as natural gas output
rises from new and existing fields.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Aidan Lewis)